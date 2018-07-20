2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition: Cosplaying Compact Crossover Unveiled at Comic-Con

You won't need Tony Stark's budget to afford this dressed-up Kona.

By Eric Brandt
Hyundai

Year Make Model: 2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition

Topline: Hyundai continues its partnership with Marvel with a special edition of the new Kona crossover inspired by Iron Man’s armor. The Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition takes center stage at the Marvel booth at 2018 San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s New: The Iron Man Edition packs the Kona full of Tony Stark-inspired kit. Just a few of the upgrades include a special red and grey paint scheme with an Iron Man mask graphic on the roof, a dark chrome front grille, “Iron-grip” two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, a Stark Industries-branded infotainment system, Iron Man-themed startup animations, Tony Stark’s signature on the dashboard, an Iron Man mask on the smart key, and more.

Quotable: “Hyundai’s ongoing collaboration with Marvel is a great way for us to become a part of what people are interested in and engage with a highly passionate fan base,” said Minsoo Kim, head of Hyundai's marketing division. “Our relationship is more than just product placement as we aim to create custom experiences that resonate with the Marvel audience. The Kona Iron Man Edition is a perfect example of blending our two worlds together into one special vehicle that we hope will excite fans of both brands all around the globe.”

“Hyundai is excited to work with Marvel on the Kona Iron Man Edition; it really is the perfect mash up,” said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “The first time we saw the Kona, we knew its unique, rugged design drew a compelling resemblance to the strong and iconic Iron Man suit. There is also a nice synergy between the fun and adventurous nature of the Kona and the playful yet bold character of Iron Man/Tony Stark.”

What You Need to Know: Gimmicky product placement is one thing, but it’s actually pretty cool that Hyundai is making this special Kona available to the public rather than just making one to show off at Comic-Con. If you manage to get your hands on one of these when it arrives in early 2019, it will surely turn heads. To stay posted on the Kona Iron Man Edition, sign up for updates on Hyundai’s website. Angular styling aside, the Kona is still tasked with standing out in a very crowded field of crossovers. Inviting the Bachelorette to use it as Instagram bait and giving it an Iron Man paint job for Comic-Con are pretty good ways of doing just that. We'll see if it works out for Hyundai.

