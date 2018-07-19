2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid: 600-Mile Range, 2.7-Hour Charge Time

Topline: The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) has received improvements that slim its price, improve interior amenities, and marginally increase its range. What's New: The 2018 update increases the Sonata PHEV's all-electric range to 28 miles, up from the 2017 model's 27, and extends Environmental Protection Agency-estimated total driving range to 600 miles, from the 2017's 590. Its 9.8 kilowatt-hour battery can be fully charged from a 240-volt drip feed in two hours and 42 minutes. Despite these changes, the entry level 2018's price dips by $1,350 to $33,250.

Hyundai

The premium trim Limited model moves in the opposite direction, its retail price tiptoeing up by $250, justified with a series of tech and safety additions. A heated steering wheel, wireless charging pad, and second-row USB port are now included in the Limited package, along with automatic emergency braking that watches for pedestrians, LED headlights, lane assist, and driver attentiveness monitoring. Hyundai asks $38,850 for the 2018 Sonata PHEV Limited, now $5,600 over base trim. Both are still eligible for the Federal Tax Credit of $4,919, which brings the effective price of the base model to $28,331, and the Limited packaged to $33,931—both before Hyundai's $885 delivery fee.

Hyundai