PSA Groupe Outlines 15 Target States for U.S. Market Reentry
The French want to sell cars again in America. See if they think you're a potential buyer.
French automaker conglomerate PSA Groupe intends to start selling cars again in the United States by 2026. It opened continental headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia in January, and it revealed Tuesday 14 of 15 states it is eyeing as the most promising markets, as well as four Canadian provinces.
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Massachussetts
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Texas
- Virginia
- Washington
"Those states are of the most interest to me at this point in time because they're high-volume and import receptive," stated PSA North America's CEO Larry Dominique, as reported by Automotive News. The 15th state was not disclosed by Dominique, though he also pointed out the company's intended Canadian drop zones: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and of course, Quebec.
The brand with which PSA Groupe will return to the states (it owns Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel, and Vauxhall) has not yet been determined, and the company's decision is not expected until 2019.
The Drive contacted PSA Groupe for additional information on its reentry plans, and we will update when we receive a response.
PSA Groupe is at present utilizing its mobility aggregator app 'Free2Move' to dig a financial foothold into the dirt of North America. The service has proved successful enough in its U.S. pilot market of Seattle, Washington that the company plans to expand its availability to new areas of the country. We speculate its regional home of Atlanta could be on the shortlist, but PSA has not yet returned comment on this prospect.
