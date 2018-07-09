Amazon Is Giving You a Chance to Take Home a 2019 Lexus ES

Amazon has been working to grab a piece of the automotive pie. Not only can you order a new vehicle from the e-commerce giant, some will even ship with Alexa-enabled infotainment systems. The 2019 Lexus ES is the latest addition to its evergrowing list of cars equipped with Amazon's virtual assistant. In anticipation of its annual Prime Day sale, when Amazon offers massive discounts on a variety of products, the tech company is teaming up with the Japanese brand to give one lucky winner the keys to its all-new mid-sized sedan.

In addition to the driving away in the four-door luxury car, the Alexa Home-Smart-Home Sweepstakes, which kicked off last week, gives you a shot at winning $50,000 in cash, a smart-home makeover, a trip to Amazon's home city of Seattle and more. How do you enter? There are 14 different entry methods according to the official rules, however, the contest is limited to 10 entries per person.

With the in-car Alexa app, drivers can use voice-enabled commands to perform hands-free tasks including opening or closing the garage door, turning home lights on or off and much more. Best of all, an at-home Amazon Echo device can be paired with the vehicle to perform functions such as starting the car or checking the fuel level without having to be in the driver's seat.