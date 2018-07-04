For Your Project Car: This Ferrari 512 TR Flat-12 Engine

The Ferrari Testarossa marked two lasts for Ferrari: its final flat-12 powered road car, and its last mass-produced, 12-cylinder, mid-engined car. These two things also cemented the Testarossa's importance in the sportscar's history, while the TV show Miami Vice gave it its place in the general consciousness through popular culture.

Key to the Testarossa (along with its 512 TR and M variants) is its 4.9 liter, dual overhead cam Tipo F113 flat-12 engine. Even in its least powerful form, it hurled out 375 horsepower from the factory, with later variants making as much as 434.

One of the Tipo F113 Ds (reportedly 428 horsepower and 362 pound-feet of torque) from a 1993 512 TR surfaced Monday on Bring A Trailer, hailing from the same collector that auctioned a twin-turbo V-8 from a Ferrari F40 last week. As with the F40 engine, this engine was pulled from its owner's car, turned into a display item, and then ignored for the better part of two decades before being listed for sale online.