Nearly 115,000 Lexus IS and GS Vehicles Recalled Due to Risk of Fuel Leak

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. announced that it is organizing a safety recall involving Lexus IS and GS models due to the possible risk of a fuel leak which may lead to a fire.

The vehicles involved include the Lexus IS 350 of the model years 2006-2013, IS 350C of the model years 2010-2014, and GS 350 of the model years 2007-2011 as well as GS 450h vehicles. As per the manufacturer, about 115,000 units are involved in the United States.

The affected vehicles are those equipped with a certain 3.5-liter V-6 gasoline engine. The notice specifically states that “The diaphragm material in the fuel pulsation dampers in this engine may harden over time and crack, causing fuel to leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a vehicle fire.”