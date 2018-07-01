Nearly 115,000 Lexus IS and GS Vehicles Recalled Due to Risk of Fuel Leak
The recall affects some vehicles equipped with the brand's 3.5-liter V-6 engine.
Toyota Motor North America, Inc. announced that it is organizing a safety recall involving Lexus IS and GS models due to the possible risk of a fuel leak which may lead to a fire.
The vehicles involved include the Lexus IS 350 of the model years 2006-2013, IS 350C of the model years 2010-2014, and GS 350 of the model years 2007-2011 as well as GS 450h vehicles. As per the manufacturer, about 115,000 units are involved in the United States.
The affected vehicles are those equipped with a certain 3.5-liter V-6 gasoline engine. The notice specifically states that “The diaphragm material in the fuel pulsation dampers in this engine may harden over time and crack, causing fuel to leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a vehicle fire.”
As part of the recall procedure, Lexus dealers will replace the fuel delivery pipe with a new unit with improved pulsation dampers at no cost to the owners for all recalled vehicles. Toyota will initiate the process by notifying owners of those vehicles of the recall by first class mail, sometime in early August.
Toyota says, “Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time.“ But if customers would like to obtain the latest safety recall information on Toyota, Lexus. or Scion vehicles, they are requested to check their vehicle’s status by visiting Toyota's recall webpage and enter the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) manually. You can also make a safety recall inquiry by individual VIN via the NHTSA website.
Owners looking for additional clarification and customer support can contact the Toyota Customer Experience Center at 1 (800) 331-4331 or the Lexus Guest Experience Center at 1 (800) 255-3987.
