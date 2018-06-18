Police in Japan Add a Nissan GT-R to the Highway Patrol Fleet

Japan's street racing scene is the stuff of legends, and now authorities in Tochigi Prefecture have an equally-legendary tool to chase it after a local man donated a new Nissan GT-R to police to help take names and fight crime. Either that, or he was just sick of everyone else going faster than him.

Nissan announced the new 565-horsepower patrol unit with a set of formal photos befitting a new recruit getting inducted into the force. Unlike the extreme "Copzilla" Nissan GT-R police car that Nissan built for fun last year, this particular model has been outfitted for duty as a real patrol unit for local authorities; we're guessing that involved removing the 111-mph speed limiter found on every GT-R sold in Japan.