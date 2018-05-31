Polaris Buys America's Largest Pontoon Boat Company for $805 Million

After a hiatus since 2004, Polaris Industries is getting back into the watercraft game. However, this time it’s doing it a little differently. In a massive deal, Polaris has just agreed to buy Boat Holdings, LLC for $805 million in an all-cash transaction.

You may have never heard of Boat Holdings, but if you’re into boats, it’s likely that you’ve heard of a few of the brands within the conglomerate. Boat Holdings is America’s largest manufacturer of pontoon boats with a few of its properties including Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, and Rinker.

“This transaction epitomizes our disciplined growth strategy of entering attractive markets where we can establish and extend our leadership position. In addition to market share leadership, Boat Holdings expands Polaris’ footprint in the recreational outdoors market, commanding more of consumers’ discretionary spending. Our product lineup will offer options to be enjoyed on the roads, trails, sand, dirt, snow and water,” said Polaris Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott W. Wine in a press release. “With their passion to create premium products and experiences, Boat Holdings is a strong cultural fit with Polaris as well, sharing our commitment to quality, innovation, safety, flexibility and efficiency. Further, Boat Holdings’ long-term relationships with its national dealer network speaks to the brand’s strength with both dealers and consumers.”