The 2019 Nissan Altima Edition One: A Techy Interior and Engine

Topline: On Wednesday, Nissan announced the fully-redesigned 2019 Altima midsize sedan will offer first takers an exclusive appearance package, concierge service, and other goodies as inducement in today's crossover-dominated market. What's New: The Edition One is a temporary incentive package for the Altima Platinum VC-Turbo, which will continue to be available after Edition One supplies are exhausted. It includes faux leather seats, a Bose sound system, moonroof, ProPilot driving assist technology, and Nissan's high-tech VC-Turbo variable compression engine. The VC-Turbo alternates between high-compression operation for efficient cruising and low-compression operation under heavy acceleration. Reports say the VC-Turbo engine is responsible for a 27 percent increase in fuel economy in the 2019 Infiniti QX50, also produced by Nissan.

The Edition One package itself is comprised of myriad cosmetic changes to the car's exterior and interior. 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, badging, and ground lighting. Inside, the floor mats bear Edition One marking, and the kick plates glow. Three years of Edition One Nissan Concierge subscription are included, and can be accessed via mobile device apps or in-car infotainment. The service allows owners to plan dinners, concerts, or other events with on-demand requests fielded to and fulfilled by the concierge's agents. Other items included in the deal are various Apple and Amazon tech products. The current Apple Watch, an Amazon Echo Show, or an Amazon Echo Dot and Bose Soundlink Revolve+ (both Amazon products with Prime subscriptions), are offered as kickbacks, provided they are redeemed within a week after purchase of the Altima.

Quotable: "The new Altima Edition ONE is designed for customers who want the best-of-the-best and value exclusivity," stated Nissan's Billy Hayes, division vice president in a press release. "They are often early adopters, so this reservation program is ideal for them. Plus, the super-premium gifts should appeal to their love of the latest technologies—in their cars and their homes." Pre-orders for all Altimas open June 15, for both Edition One buyers and those in the market for lesser models, with deliveries beginning in autumn. Pricing information is not currently available. Nissan told The Drive that the 2019 Altima's retail price will be revealed close to its launch. "We have not released official pricing for the 2019 Altima and we will release closer to the on-sale date later this fall," stated Josh Clifton of Nissan's regional communications wing.

