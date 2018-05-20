Ex-Formula 1 Driver Mark Webber Tests the Porsche Mission E in Weissach

Porsche brought Mark Webber out to Germany to take its Mission E sedan prototype out for a spin on the Weissach test track. Weissach is a short, 1.5 mile course with tight corners. This makes it ideal for displaying the Mission E's handling prowess.

Mark Webber is a former Formula 1 competitor, and drove the Porsche 919 Hybrid prototype in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, taking second place in 2015. Retiring in 2016, he's now taken the job as a Porsche representative, meaning he gets perks like track time in a super-sedan well before its release. Webber also supports charities to treat child cancer in his native Australia.

The public still doesn't know much about the Mission E sedan, but from the information Porsche has made available, it puts out more than 600 horsepower from two electric motors that drive all four wheels. These motors are capable of sending the car to 60 miles per hour in under 3.5 seconds. Porsche is also planning to supply the Mission E with 300 miles of battery range, and there will be a "Cross Turismo" CUV version somewhere along the line.