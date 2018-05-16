Historic Jaguar E-Type Roadster Raced by Sir Stirling Moss Going to Auction
Now is your chance to put your butt in the first Jaguar E-Type the British racer ever competed with for just $175,000.
Courtesy of Island Photographic Co Ltd.
