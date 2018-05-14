You Can Save Buckets of Money on a Bunch of Brand-New, Hail-Damaged Nissans

Hail is bad news because it absolutely annihilates a car cosmetically while leaving its mechanicals in perfect condition. So even though you'd never know anything was off from the driver's seat (minus the breeze from the smashed windshield), these cars are considered wrecked by insurance companies because replacing every single window and body panel is prohibitively expensive.

But as they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure, which it turns out is also applicable to salvage-titled cars. On average, these hail-damaged Nissans are going for less than a third of their original sticker prices at auction. Here's a $45,000 2017 Nissan Pathfinder with leather seats and a bunch of new aerodynamic dimpling with bidding still under $15,000 as we write this. This $27,000 2018 Nissan Altima can be had for under $9,000. And for those who have always found the latest Z-car to be a little expensive for a ten-year-old model, this $43,000 2018 Nissan 370Z is currently going for a mere $2,550.

All of these cars have less than 100 miles on the clock and are in perfect working condition, minus a bit of water damage in the cabin where windows were broken. Some people may scoff at the idea of driving around in something that looks like it's been bashed with a thousand tiny hammers, but hey, it's not every day you can score a new car at a sixty percent discount. Some of the auctions end as soon as Tuesday.