McLaren Bellevue Locks Down Supercar Company's Presence in the Pacific Northwest

McLaren Automotive has announced plans for a new showroom in Bellevue, Washington to secure a foothold in the Pacific Northwest supercar market. The location in Washington state is now the 23rd McLaren retailer in North America, joining an ever-expanding dealership network nationwide that has helped the brand sell more than 5,000 cars in the United States, a record for the brand. McLaren Bellevue is currently under construction and is slated for completion by late 2019. The company says any potential customer or supercar fan can come check out the interim showroom located at 1882 136th Place, Northeast in Bellevue while they wait for the main dealership to open. Both locations will be managed by OpenRoad Auto Group, a dealership network who owns a number of luxury car retailers in the Pacific Northwest.

“The Pacific Northwest is an important area in the United States that we have not yet been able to properly service," explained Tony Joseph, President of McLaren North America. "With a deep base of both existing customers and potential customers in the region, we felt that Seattle and the surrounding areas needed a more localized point of sales and service, so that their experience could be expedited and time spent away from their sports cars and supercars minimized.” The brand attributes its recent achievements in North America (and worldwide) to the success of the 570S and 720S supercars, as well as its bulletproof Track22 business plan, which promises 11 new McLaren models and variations by 2022. In addition, McLaren says the next two years will be even more lucrative as it revamps its Ultimate Series hypercar range with the Senna, Senna GTR, and yet-to-be-announced BP23.

