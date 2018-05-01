Subaru Sells Nine-Millionth Car  

Subaru of America announced that it has sold its nine-millionth vehicle in the United States Monday.

The vehicle was sold by Adventure Subaru in Fayetteville, Arkansas to a Dr. Hershey Garner, a loyal Subaru customer, according to a press release.

“I’ve been waiting for the right Subaru to come along,” said Garner to Subaru. Dr. Garner found what he called the perfect car on the Adventure Subaru’s website, the 50th Anniversary Edition Crosstrek.

“It has all the features I was looking for, and the color and size are the perfect fit.”

After taking delivery of the Crosstrek, Garner was greeted by the owner of Adventure Subaru, Don Nelms, and facility staff and staff from Subaru America. A small celebration followed and Garner was presented with a handful of gifts. A charitable donation was made on his behalf to Feed Communities, a nonprofit that works to increase access to healthy foods and improve healthy food choices within the community.

Garner and his family are active members of the community. Dr. Garner supports Circle of Life Hospice and fills in as a staff physician while his wife has served on the board of Feed Communities, one of Subaru’s Share the Love local charity recipients.

Adventure Subaru is also active in community outreach and environmental stewardship, according to a statement from the company.

In March of this year, Crosstrek achieved its best-ever sales with an 88.2 percent increase over March of 2017. March was also the first time that Crosstrek topped 13,000 units in a month.