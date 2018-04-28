The First Corvette ZR1 to Get Straight Pipes

The Corvette’s exhaust features headers coming off the engine, an intermediate pipe then an after-cat exhaust. Most Z06 and ZR1 owners leave the after-cat alone because of the butterfly-valve they have. This valve opens up when the pedal is down, effectively bypassing the mufflers and giving your car a very aggressive sound at wide open throttle. This makes the intermediate pipe swap the go-to mod for Z06 and ZR1 owners looking for some added growl. This is where StreetSpeed717 is going to add the cat-less X-pipe. This mod, coupled with the butterfly-values essentially gives him straight pipes.

One of the other great aspects of eliminating the secondary cats in the intermediate pipe for the Corvette is this set of cats is not monitored by the engine control unit. That means that folks can do the swap lying on their backs in their driveways and won’t have to get the car tuned after. Tunes not only set you back a few bucks, but you also potentially void the factory warranty. That may not be as scary on a base-model Stingray with its natural aspiration but on a supercharged $150,000 car, riding with no warranty can be a frightening thing.