Toyota and VH1 Save the Music Foundation Partner to Benefit Music Education

Toyota will donate $50,000 to VH1 Save the Music Foundation this year, which will help to supply music education programs in public schools with instruments and other resources. This is the fourth year in a row the car company has donated to the nonprofit, but this year’s grant is its largest to date.

The contribution will fund a music technology grant to support a Philadelphia-area high school that will support programs for electronic music creation, production, and recording. A school in the Miami-Dade school district will also receive a $7,500 grant.

Grants will be distributed to the schools after the culmination of the #ToyotaGiving Campaign, which is a series of music festivals at eight of the nation’s most prominent festival destinations. The campaign is designed to raise awareness of the importance of music education and inspire musicians and fans to share their answers to the question, “what does music mean to you?”

The partnership between the foundation and the auto brand kicked-off Friday at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Other music festivals include Country 500, Firefly, Ruido Fest, Lollapalooza, Los Dells, Life is Beautiful, and Voodoo Music + Arts Experience.

The #ToyotaGiving Campaign has donated $110,000 to the VH1 Save the Music Foundation for the past three years. As a result of the grants more than 3,370 students have been able to experience the power of making music.

“With the continued generous support from Toyota, we are thrilled to build on the tremendous success of the last three years, bringing music programs to schools in New Orleans, Chicago, and Las Vegas,” said Henry Donahue, executive director of VH1 Save the Music in a statement. “ We look forward to building on that success once again in Philadelphia and Miami in 2018.”