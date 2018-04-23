Oregon Trail Rally Trailer Stolen After Conclusion of Rally

The event's drama continued even after the rally was over with the theft of its equipment trailer Sunday night.

By Justin Hughes
Oregon Trail Rally

The cargo trailer containing equipment used for running the Oregon Trail Rally was stolen Sunday night after the conclusion of the event, according to a post on the event's Facebook page.

The trailer belongs to the Oregon Rally Group, the organization that puts on the Oregon Trail Rally as well as other events in the area. It was last seen Sunday night in North Portland, Oregon, near the intersection of Interstate 5 and North Rosa Parks Way.

Google Maps

The trailer was last seen in this general area of North Portland, Oregon.

"It contains stuff that would be of little use other than for setting up stages and crews for rally events, so we worry it will all end up getting dumped somewhere," Oregon Trail Rally Press Officer Mike Shaw told The Drive. "There is rally signage, cones, snow fencing, wooden stakes, timing equipment, etc. Many things have 'ORG' written on them." ORG is an abbreviation for Oregon Rally Group, marking the equipment as theirs. Anyone who sees the trailer or any of its contents is asked to contact the organizers immediately.

Oregon Trail Rally

The stolen trailer is white with Oregon Rally Group markings on the sides.

The Oregon Trail Rally had already seen its fair share of drama during the event itself. Subaru Rally Team USA's David Higgins won the event, while teammate Chris Atkinson suffered a firey mechanical failure Saturday, forcing him to withdraw for the day. But Atko's fire was dwarfed by that of Tino Fortunato, whose car burned to the ground on stage 15. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.

