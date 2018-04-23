Oregon Trail Rally Trailer Stolen After Conclusion of Rally

The cargo trailer containing equipment used for running the Oregon Trail Rally was stolen Sunday night after the conclusion of the event, according to a post on the event's Facebook page.

The trailer belongs to the Oregon Rally Group, the organization that puts on the Oregon Trail Rally as well as other events in the area. It was last seen Sunday night in North Portland, Oregon, near the intersection of Interstate 5 and North Rosa Parks Way.

Google Maps The trailer was last seen in this general area of North Portland, Oregon.

"It contains stuff that would be of little use other than for setting up stages and crews for rally events, so we worry it will all end up getting dumped somewhere," Oregon Trail Rally Press Officer Mike Shaw told The Drive. "There is rally signage, cones, snow fencing, wooden stakes, timing equipment, etc. Many things have 'ORG' written on them." ORG is an abbreviation for Oregon Rally Group, marking the equipment as theirs. Anyone who sees the trailer or any of its contents is asked to contact the organizers immediately.

Oregon Trail Rally The stolen trailer is white with Oregon Rally Group markings on the sides.