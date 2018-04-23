Oregon Trail Rally Trailer Stolen After Conclusion of Rally
The event's drama continued even after the rally was over with the theft of its equipment trailer Sunday night.
The cargo trailer containing equipment used for running the Oregon Trail Rally was stolen Sunday night after the conclusion of the event, according to a post on the event's Facebook page.
The trailer belongs to the Oregon Rally Group, the organization that puts on the Oregon Trail Rally as well as other events in the area. It was last seen Sunday night in North Portland, Oregon, near the intersection of Interstate 5 and North Rosa Parks Way.
"It contains stuff that would be of little use other than for setting up stages and crews for rally events, so we worry it will all end up getting dumped somewhere," Oregon Trail Rally Press Officer Mike Shaw told The Drive. "There is rally signage, cones, snow fencing, wooden stakes, timing equipment, etc. Many things have 'ORG' written on them." ORG is an abbreviation for Oregon Rally Group, marking the equipment as theirs. Anyone who sees the trailer or any of its contents is asked to contact the organizers immediately.
The Oregon Trail Rally had already seen its fair share of drama during the event itself. Subaru Rally Team USA's David Higgins won the event, while teammate Chris Atkinson suffered a firey mechanical failure Saturday, forcing him to withdraw for the day. But Atko's fire was dwarfed by that of Tino Fortunato, whose car burned to the ground on stage 15. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.
- RELATEDWatch Ken Block Test His Escort Group A Rally CarAhead of his 2018 stage rally race plans, Block takes his Escort Group A rally car to Hungry Valley, California for testing.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Subaru Rally Team USA's David Higgins Dramatic Mt. Washington CrashThe former record holder hit a rock that spun him over the side of the road.READ NOW
- RELATEDSubaru Rally Team USA Sends Chris Atkinson To ChinaThe former World Rally Championship driver returns to his stage rally roots in a Subaru XV Crosstrek.READ NOW
- RELATEDRallycross Driver Steve Arpin Joins Forces with Hoonigan's Ken BlockSteve Arpin and his Loenbro Motorsports team will be pairing up with Ken Block and Hoonigan to take on the new ARX series.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat It’s Like to Wagon West on the Oregon Trail…TodayA historian puts his wanderlust into motion. Very slow motion.READ NOW