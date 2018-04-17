Ford Mustang Is the Best-Selling Sports Coupe on the Planet, Again

Ford continues to ride a wave of success with yet another announcement of successful vehicle sales, but this time it isn't regarding a truck or SUV. No, this time it involves the brand's iconic pony car, the Ford Mustang, that's making headlines for claiming the title of the world's best-selling two-door sports coupe for the third year in a row.

A sales analysis performed by Ford revealed that the Michigan-based automaker sold a total of 125,809 Mustangs in 146 countries in 2017. Despite sales of two and four-door cars not setting any record highs in recent years, but quite the opposite, Ford has managed to find its Mustang a home in the garages of diehard muscle car buyers and V-8 lovers. The analysis also reveals that the venerable Coyote eight-cylinder engine is still the preferred spec for most Mustang owners. Interestingly enough, the famous pony car also has a way of charming women, as the Blue Oval claims there's been a 10 percent gain in women buying Mustang in the last five years.