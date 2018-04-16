Ford Everest Caught Roaming Near Ford HQ as Bronco Development Ramps Up

These exclusive photographs acquired by The Drive show what appears to be a 2018 Ford Everest driving near the automaker's testing and engineering facilities in Dearborn, Michigan. Despite its similarities with the Australian SUV, this rugged 'ute boasts key design differences that make us wonder about its ties to the upcoming Ford Bronco.

Dressed in a bright hue referred to as True Red on the Ford Australia website, the Everest's color-matched bumpers and chromed mirror caps lead us to believe this particular example is a range-topping Titanium trim. That being said, we couldn't find any photographic evidence that Ford has previously used this specific front grille and wheel design on any other 2017 or 2018 Everest models. The three bars running across the grille and the Blue Oval are considerably different than the current design, and the large (possibly 20-inch) wheels aren't listed on any Ford parts catalogs.