Lexus LFA Nurburgring Package Goes for $700,000 at Barrett-Jackson

How much would you pay for a Lexus LFA? For one collector, it was $255,000 more than the manufacturer's suggested retail price. The luxury supercar crossed the auction block Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida with one bidder paying more than a pretty penny.

Six years after ending its limited production run, the LFA continues to make headlines. Last year, The Drive reported that a dozen LFA supercars remain unaccounted for. Dealers across the country are holding on to them to lure potential customers. Not exactly what Lexus had in mind when it only made 500 of them; the Japanese carmaker entrusted owners to drive the LFA rather than store it.

Powered by a 4.8-liter naturally-aspirated V-10 engine, the halo car makes 552 horsepower with a top speed of 202 mph. That might not seem like much compared to today's standards but remember, the LFA was a decade in the making. The engine, which is smaller than a V-8 in size and weighs about the same as a V-6, revved too fast for an analog tachometer to keep up. Because of its technological feat, it commanded a starting price of just $375,000. That was true for 450 examples. The other 50 cost even more.