Ford Wants Us To Believe That the Edge ST Is Worthy Of the ST Badge

Enthusiasts are lamenting the loss of the Ford Fiesta ST in the U.S., despite the addition of the Edge ST and Explorer ST to the lineup. There's no way a sporty SUV can replace one of the most fun-to-drive hot hatches on the market today, right? Well, Ford is trying to convince us that the Edge ST will have some serious performance cred to back up its ST badge.

Although the Edge ST will use the same 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine as the current Edge Sport, it will be boosted to from 315 to 335 horsepower and from 350 to 380 pound-feet of torque. The "M" button on the rotary shifter gets replaced with an "S" button to engage Sport mode, which is what really brings the Edge ST to life.

According to Motor1, Sport mode changes the digital instrument cluster from its standard blue display to a red tachometer and a gear indicator. More artificial engine noise is piped into the cabin through the speakers. This may seem a little cheesy, but if it's done well, like in the VW Golf R, it can add a sporty touch to the driving experience without waking up the neighbors with a loud exhaust.