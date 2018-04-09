Hip-Hop Artist Gucci Mane Nabs Ferrari 812 Superfast

There’s a three-year waiting list for the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the car that goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds. But rapper Gucci Mane received his shiny red Superfast Sunday, so the wait clearly doesn’t apply to celebrity millionaires.

The I Get the Bag singer is the first owner of the 812. He purchased the car through his friend Obi Okeke, who runs Dr. Bugatti, the dealership that scouts exotic cars for you—for a pretty penny.

Nigerian-born Okeke previously sold a $3 million Ferrari Enzo to Floyd Mayweather and bought Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti Veyron for $2.5 million. Gucci Mane paid $600,000 for his Superfast and received the car within 24 hours of his order.

The 812 Superfast contains a 6.5-liter V-12 engine, a top speed of 211 mph, and 530 pound-feet of torque, making it the fastest and most powerful Ferrari yet.

Car & Driver Editor Jared Gall, who was lucky enough to test the model on Ferrari’s private track in Fiorano, has already commended it for its comfort, function and “stupefying” acceleration. Though the Superfast has impressive specs, it’s slightly slower than the speedy Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which boasts 553 pound-feet of torque.

The Ferrari will join a Maserati and a Lamborghini, along with several other Mercedes models in Gucci Mane’s garage. The rapper already posted three pictures of the fire engine red Ferrari on Instagram.

The hip-hop artist has released 11 albums and collaborated with big names like Ludacris and Waka Flocka Flame. He owns two mansions valued at $20 million, and loves to wear diamonds and sport designer duds from Fendi, Versace and his namesake, Gucci. (If you couldn’t already tell, the rapper has a thing for Italian design.)

The Ferrari Superfast commemorates the auto manufacturer's 70 years in business, and is no doubt one of 2018’s highest-performing sports sedans. Gucci Mane is lucky to add it to his collection.