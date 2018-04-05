The King is Dead: The Koenigsegg Agera RS Has Officially Ended Production

The Koenigsegg Agera RS hypercar has lived a good life. It snatched the title for the fastest production car away from the likes of Bugatti and Hennessey as it recorded a skin-melting 277.9 mph average top speed on a lonely Nevada highway last year. Sadly, the car's time in the spotlight may be over, as Koenigsegg announced Wednesday that the Agera RS's 25-unit production run has come to a close.

The last Agera RS rolled off Koenigsegg's assembly line this week, a special 24-karat-gold-accented Agera RS "Gryphon" edition. This car was built to replace a one-off RS of the same name that crashed last year while it was going through pre-delivery tests, according to Motor Authority.

Koenigsegg also mentioned that its factory test RS has been sold to a collector, so it looks like even the folks at the Ängelholm, Sweden facility are without an Agera RS to play with.