The Facelifted 2019 Kia Optima Shows off Its Handsome New Looks at the New York Auto Show

For the past couple of years, Kia Motors has been working on overhauling its brand image to appeal to luxury and sporty markets. Laugh all you want, but Kia's performance offering has proven many times that it's not to be messed with, and the company's new design language is starting to look pretty sleek, even on its non-performance models.

The 2019 Kia Optima midsize sedan is the latest car to receive a makeover, as well as a bunch of fresh technology of course. New interior lighting, fresh wheel choices, and the addition of a new Passion Red exterior paint are just some of the many changes the Optima has going for it.

Design and feature enhancements to the new Optima are different for each of the car's four trim levels. The base model Optima LX for instance gets a new matte gray grill, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED daytime running lights reminiscent of those on the Kia Stinger. It also comes standard with Kia's UVO infotainment system with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay integration.