Gran Turismo Sport Adds 13 New Cars and Tsukuba Circuit

This month's update also throws in three new singleplayer events: the "Red Bull X-Junior Series," the "All Japan GT Car Championship" that emulates the country's top sports car racing series, and the Skylines-only "Nissan GT-R Cup." VR Time Trial Mode, Fanatec wheel support as well as museum modes for Mini and Renault Sport round out the March update.

Gran Turismo Sport's latest free downloadable content will be available on PlayStation 4 starting Wednesday at 7:00pm PDT.