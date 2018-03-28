Gran Turismo Sport Adds 13 New Cars and Tsukuba Circuit
Highlights include the E30 BMW M3 and Ford GT40.
As teased on Saturday, Gran Turismo Sport is getting 13 new cars. In a decidedly Japan-centric update, the PlayStation 4 racing game gains a handful of Super GT racers, the game's own Red Bull fantasy prototypes, a couple more GT-Rs, new "Cherry Blossom" photo mode backdrops, as well as the country's famous Tsukuba Circuit. A mainstay stomping ground for a wide variety of Japanese motorsports, the track is perhaps best known overseas for hosting the shenanigans of Best Motoring, which if you're unaware is essentially televised, real-life Gran Turismo.
Some non-Japanese vehicular highlights include the E30 BMW M3 (making its series debut, inexplicably), the Mark I Ford GT40, and the Aston Martin DB11. Here's the full list:
- Honda Raybrig Concept-GT
- Lexus Au Tom’s RC F
- Nissan Motul Autech GT-R
- Aston Martin DB11
- BMW M3 Sport Evolution
- Eckerts Rod & Custom Mach Forty
- Ford GT40 Mark I
- Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Standard
- Gran Turismo Red Bull X2014 Junior
- Lexus RC F GT3
- Mazda RX-7 GT-X (FC)
- Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec (R33)
- Nissan GT-R Nismo
This month's update also throws in three new singleplayer events: the "Red Bull X-Junior Series," the "All Japan GT Car Championship" that emulates the country's top sports car racing series, and the Skylines-only "Nissan GT-R Cup." VR Time Trial Mode, Fanatec wheel support as well as museum modes for Mini and Renault Sport round out the March update.
Gran Turismo Sport's latest free downloadable content will be available on PlayStation 4 starting Wednesday at 7:00pm PDT.
