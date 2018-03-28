2019 Cadillac XT4 Unveiled at Cadillac House

The XT4 has a strong resemblance to the XT5, but with a few key design differences. The front end is very similar, but the XT4 looks a bit tauter and sharper. That ethos flows through the rest of the exterior with sharper angles and an overall more athletic look and stance than its bigger counterpart. The back of the XT4 has tall, L-shaped taillights. The way the tail lights look with the rear quarters reminds me of the second-gen Cadillac CTS Wagon that died off back in 2014, but it looks anything but dated.

The interior is modern, clean, and pretty roomy. We’re sometimes unpleasantly surprised by how cramped the back seats are in compact crossovers, but the XT4 boasts class-leading rear legroom. Predictably, the CUE infotainment system is present, but with a new rotary controller. Available tech includes a safety suite with Cadillac’s rear camera mirror and a surround-vision camera, wireless charging, and navigation with an SD card reader.