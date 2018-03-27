Formula 1-Inspired Infiniti Q60 Black S Rumored to Be on Its Way to Production
The sleek Infiniti coupe is supposed to borrow its hybrid engine technology from the Renault F1 racer.
Rumors that the sinister-looking Infiniti Q60 Black S may come to life have existed since the concept's debut at the Geneva Motor Show last year. But the latest gossip leads us to believe that a production-ready prototype of the amped-up coupe may see the limelight at the 2018 Paris Auto Show in October.
In a conversation with Car Advice, Infiniti’s director of product strategy and motorsport Tommaso Volpe revealed that the countdown to the prototype's unveiling was definitely on. He mentioned that key suppliers were just weeks away from delivering important components like electric motors, as well as other key parts for the twin-turbocharged V-6 engine found under the hood.
The Infiniti Q60 Black S will borrow its performance goodies from the already-in-production Q60 Red Sport, which produces a staggering 400 horsepower without the aid of engine electrification. If the rumors turn out to be correct, the Q60 Black S will produce 500 horsepower and will see the utilization of an energy recovery system similar to that in the Renault Sport Formula 1 car.
While it's not confirmed how (or if) Infiniti will adapt the energy recovery system to the engine of a road-going car, it's almost certain that it will see a set of motor-generators boost turbocharger pressure, as well as drive two or maybe all four wheels. In a Formula 1 car, the energy stored by the battery is first captured through brake energy regeneration and heat from exhaust gases.
We reached out to Infiniti for comment on the radicalized twin of the Q60, but we've yet to hear back.
