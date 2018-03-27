This Is What The Smoking Tire Learned From Driving Your Cars

Matt Farah has been shooting and editing automotive short videos on a daily basis for half a decade. While viewership remained consistent over the years, for Farah it was simply time to move on.

As the name implies, a One Take is an unedited, one-shot review of a car which is usually modified to a degree. Modifications vary from aftermarket suspension components to improve handling, to a new exhaust system because louder is better, or introducing forced induction for more power. When The Smoking Tire appears on YouTube, the words ‘One Take’ usually follow. But this was not always the case.

The Smoking Tire started back in 2007, albeit under a different name. Most of your favorite automotive YouTube personalities were still in school at the time. While they were daydreaming of exotic supercars, Farah was test driving them. Since its inception, the channel has amassed over 800,000 subscribers and over 220 million total views.

Channels that were conducting car reviews at the time all stuck to the same formula. A sub 10-minute in-depth look of interior cabin ergonomics and investigating as to why there is so much plastic under the hood. These videos included many sophisticated camera angles, cuts, and music overlaid on what would have been a symphony of exhaust notes from the car in question. This resulted in lots of post-production editing. Viewers would later be lucky to get more than two videos per week.

Farah’s approach was refreshing because it was different. Record a video of similar length but with a single fixed camera and no cuts. The only music was produced by the car itself. Farah would speak his mind, giving an unbiased and honest review of whatever he was behind the wheel of. Little to no editing was involved which meant a high volume of vehicles could be reviewed in a short period of time. But it was not an overnight success. In fact, many called him out on it at first. Lazy and boring were some of the kinder words used in the comments section. They demanded that he return to the original style that everyone else was following. But Farah persevered and the rest is history.