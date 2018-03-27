Baby Driver Star Ansel Elgort Takes Jaguar I-PACE for a Spin

As a preview to the debut of the Jaguar I-PACE at the New York International Auto Show, pro driver Davy Jones met with the up-and-coming actor Ansel Elgort in Brooklyn to put the I-PACE through its paces.

Ansel is best known for starring in the hit Edgar Wright film Baby Driver. To prepare for that role, he attended weeks of stunt driving courses, and he currently owns one of the Subaru WRXs that his character used in the film. It's fair to say that Ansel is no stranger to performance driving. Davy Jones, on the other hand, is an accomplished competitor in NASCAR, IndyCar, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

To test the I-PACE's handling, Jaguar set up something called the Smart Cone Challenge, basically a randomized autocross course. Instead of following a set path, the driver has to look out for a green light that flashes on the next set of cones. Put through the tight course, the only noise that the electric I-PACE makes is the squealing of its tires. According to Ansel Elgort, "Squealing means your driving well."