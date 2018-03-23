World's Unluckiest Teen Smashes Car Into Exam Center During Driver's License Test

Yeah, that would be a fail.

By Kyle Cheromcha
YouTube | CBS Minnesota
Kyle CheromchaView Kyle Cheromcha's Articles

The road to adulthood is filled with speed bumps, as a 17-year-old girl in Minnesota found out this week when she accidentally drove into the exam center during her driver's license road test and sent her instructor to the hospital.

According to a news release from the Buffalo Police Department, the unnamed and unlucky teen had barely started the test when she mistakenly placed the car into drive instead of reverse. Instead of backing up and heading out on the road, the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox jumped forward and smashed through the wall of the building.

The 60-year-old instructor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the (still unlicensed) driver escaped unscathed - yes, you won't be surprised to learn that crashing into the exam building is pretty much an automatic fail. Police said that the accident caused "significant damage" to the building and the crossover—not to mention the teen's pride.

It goes without saying that short of a serious road accident, this is pretty much the ultimate worst case scenario when it comes to taking your driver's test. Chances are this 17-year-old won't be making that simple mistake again. That is, if she still wants to get behind the wheel at all.

MORE TO READ