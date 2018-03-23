World's Unluckiest Teen Smashes Car Into Exam Center During Driver's License Test

The road to adulthood is filled with speed bumps, as a 17-year-old girl in Minnesota found out this week when she accidentally drove into the exam center during her driver's license road test and sent her instructor to the hospital.

According to a news release from the Buffalo Police Department, the unnamed and unlucky teen had barely started the test when she mistakenly placed the car into drive instead of reverse. Instead of backing up and heading out on the road, the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox jumped forward and smashed through the wall of the building.