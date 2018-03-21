The 2019 Ford Fusion Is Back With a Facelift and Fresh Technology

Despite rumblings earlier this year that the Ford's mid-size sedan wouldn't get a refresh this year, Ford went ahead and pulled the wraps off of the 2019 Fusion Wednesday. The Fusion sports a slight makeover and some brand new goodies.

The updated Fusion gets subtle front and rear fascia upgrades and a new grille, a five-bar design on every trim except the Titanium, which receives a different mesh design. Other changes include new fog lights, LED tail lights, and trunk lid panel. Ford also announced a range of new exterior/interior colors and two new wheel styles, allowing for even greater customization of its attractive mid-size sedan.

Perhaps the greatest change to the new Fusion is the addition of Ford's new Co-Pilot360 driver-assist suite, which will come standard on all trims. This convenience package is a smart combination of lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beams, and rain-sensing wipers, making driver-assist systems more available to consumers.

"People tell us they are stressed with crowded roads and more distracted drivers and pedestrians," said Corey Holter, marketing manager of Ford car group. "Our Ford Co-Pilot360 with standard automatic emergency braking and other technologies can help them drive more confidently so they can enjoy the journey."