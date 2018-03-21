The 2019 Ford Fusion Is Back With a Facelift and Fresh Technology
The new Fusion debuts with some of the most advanced driver-assist tech on the market.
Despite rumblings earlier this year that the Ford's mid-size sedan wouldn't get a refresh this year, Ford went ahead and pulled the wraps off of the 2019 Fusion Wednesday. The Fusion sports a slight makeover and some brand new goodies.
The updated Fusion gets subtle front and rear fascia upgrades and a new grille, a five-bar design on every trim except the Titanium, which receives a different mesh design. Other changes include new fog lights, LED tail lights, and trunk lid panel. Ford also announced a range of new exterior/interior colors and two new wheel styles, allowing for even greater customization of its attractive mid-size sedan.
Perhaps the greatest change to the new Fusion is the addition of Ford's new Co-Pilot360 driver-assist suite, which will come standard on all trims. This convenience package is a smart combination of lane-keep assist, blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beams, and rain-sensing wipers, making driver-assist systems more available to consumers.
"People tell us they are stressed with crowded roads and more distracted drivers and pedestrians," said Corey Holter, marketing manager of Ford car group. "Our Ford Co-Pilot360 with standard automatic emergency braking and other technologies can help them drive more confidently so they can enjoy the journey."
The Fusion SE trim and up get an upgraded 1.5-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder, except for the 325 horsepower, all-wheel drive Fusion V6 Sport and the Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid, which now features an electric-only range of 25 miles, a 20-percent increase from the previous year.
Ford has streamlined the Fusion variants a bit, replacing the SE's Luxury Package with the SEL trim, which adds a touch of luxury to the car with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-way driver's seat with memory settings, and intelligent access with remote start. Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capabilities now comes standard on the Titanium trim and above.
The stylish 2019 Fusion will officially debut at the New York Auto Show at the end of March and hit dealerships this summer.
- RELATEDFord Fusion Production Rumored to End in North AmericaCould this be a nail in the coffin for mid-size sedans?READ NOW
- RELATEDNHTSA Investigating Reports That Ford Fusion Steering Wheels May Detach While DrivingThat's certainly not ideal.READ NOW
- RELATEDFordpass Smartlink Lets Owners Add Features to Older Ford ModelsThe new program is cheaper than previous iterations and allows owners of older Fords to upgrade their vehicle's connectivity.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord to Produce Six EVs by 2022 and Hybridize More ModelsWe're a step closer to the hybrid Mustang and F-150 we've been promised.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Explorer ST Confirmed, Will Be Released by 2020For better or worse, the future of Ford Performance is in SUVs.READ NOW