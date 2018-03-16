NASCAR Boss Rick Hendrick Unites With His Million-Dollar 2019 Corvette ZR1

"Mr. Hendrick has long been a Corvette collector and enthusiast, and in 2015 was inducted into the National Corvette Museum’s Corvette Hall of Fame. He makes a point of speaking with and shaking the hands of the people who build this iconic sports car, and he seems to love sharing his passion for the hobby with others. For him, I think visits to Bowling Green are as much about the people as it is about the car," Kate Ellison, National Corvette Museum Communications Manager, told The Drive.

General Motors' Bowling Green Assembly Plant kicked off ZR1 production on March 5, and Hendrick's mean-looking 'Vette, as promised, was the first retail sample to be produced. As the video shows, Hendrick was there to see it ceremoniously roll off the line, and even took the time to walk around the National Corvette Museum and snap a few photos with folks. It's worth noting that despite seeing his new ride in the flesh, Hendrick didn't take possession of it because ZR1s have not yet been released for delivery to dealerships.