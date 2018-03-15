Philippines Government Crushes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars With a Bulldozer

The Philippines continued its quest to eradicate every cool car in the Asian archipelago this week, with controversial President Rodrigo Duterte staging another public ceremony where authorities used heavy construction equipment to crush 14 perfectly good luxury cars that had been smuggled into the country.

State broadcaster RTVM reports the clinically-named "Condemnation and Public Destruction of Contraband Vehicles" took place at Port Irene in Cagayan province on Wednesday. Among the cars selected for annihilation were a Maserati Quattroporte, a BMW B12 Alpina, a Porsche 911 GT3, a BMW Z1, an Opel Manta, a Renault R5, and a two-door Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.