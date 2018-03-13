Lamborghini Produced 10,000 Huracáns in Just Four Years
The Huracán's production volume is set to eclipse that of the Gallardo's in just a few years.
In October, The Drive reported that Lamborghini had produced 7,000 Aventadors and 9,000 Huracáns, a record feat for the supercar manufacturer. Five months later as of Tuesday, Lamborghini announced that the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory has reached a new production record with 10,000 Huracáns built in just four years.
Admittedly these numbers don't seem impressive even compared to other premium manufacturers, but remember that Lamborghini operates from a singular production center in the small Italian comune of Sant'Agata Bolognese. The Huracán is also only 4-years-old, having debuted at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show.
Just like Huracán number 9,000, the 10,000th unit to roll off of the assembly line is a record-setting Performante, this time finished in Verde Mantis green to honor the No. 11 Huracán GT3 that finished first in its class at the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race in January. This car will be delivered to a lucky customer in Canada.
Lamborghini built 2,642 Huracáns in 2017 alone. At that rate, the car's production volume will surpass its predecessor, the Gallardo, in just a few years' time. Remember, it took the company 10 years to build 14,022 Gallardos, which is currently Lamborghini's best-selling model.
The Huracán is now the most versatile bull in Lamborghini's fleet, with six production and two racing configurations. The base Huracán comes in coupe and spyder variants, in either rear or all-wheel drive. The track-focused Performante also enjoys these roof options, as the new spyder variant was just unveiled at Geneva. This car also makes a great racing platform, with the Huracán Super Trofeo and GT3 variants finishing at the top of their classes in multiple GT championships.
Expect to see a lot more of these all-star supercars on the road in the next few years, especially with the Huracán's successor not due until 2022.
