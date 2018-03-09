Tesla Gets Smart and Rolls out Its Own Model S Repair, Service Vehicle

A day later I found myself standing once again at the Sortimo booth, but this time, it was swarmed by a mix of potential buyers and company representatives. Sortimo is a rack and organizational company (what we call an 'upfitter' here in the U.S.) headquartered in Germany that together with Knapheide create high-quality truck bodies and upfits for fleet vehicles, i.e. trucks for utility crews, phone companies, etc. This time, the Tesla Model S had its doors and hatch wide open.

According to a Sortimo spokesperson, the Tesla Model S that stood before my eyes will serve as the American automaker's service and repair vehicle. In a nutshell, it will be driven by Tesla employees or contractors to customers' homes where other Tesla vehicles need service or repair.

"Tesla currently uses Ford Transit Connect Cargo Vans for the job, and they've received many comments from customers wondering why Tesla used a Ford vehicle instead of their own products," the spokesperson told The Drive. "These are off-lease units that will get redeployed as service vehicles."