Koenigsegg is Bringing Two Custom Regeras to Geneva

Three years ago, the Koenigsegg Regera hybrid hypercar debuted at the Geneva Motor Show, wooing audiences with 1,500-horsepower and Direct Drive single "gear" transmission. For 2018, Koenigsegg announced that it's bringing two more customer Regeras sporting beautiful bespoke paint jobs to the 2018 rendition of arguably the most important auto show out there. Both Regeras are armed with Koenigsegg's innovative Tresex carbon fiber wheels, which the brand claims are stronger and lighter than any other production car wheel. Sadly you won't be able to purchase a Regera with any of these bespoke features, considering that all 80 examples are sold out.

Koenigsegg

The first and most striking is one, nicknamed the "Regera d'Elegance," is painted in Swedish Blue with Ocean Green accents and blue carbon fiber. The inside of the car features the same color scheme sans the carbon fiber, extensively utilizing a mysterious trim material Koenigsegg describes as "notable for its luxurious texture, dexterity and the sustainable manner in which it is manufactured." We reached out to Koenigsegg for more information about this material and will update if we hear back.

Koenigsegg