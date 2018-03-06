Japan H2 Mobility to Bring Hydrogen Stations to Japan
Eleven companies are teaming up with the government to help dramatically change the hydrogen infrastructure in Japan.
For the world to make a major move towards renewable sources of energy to power our cars on a grand scale, there is going to have to be a paradigm shift. The infrastructure we have now it set up for you to power up with gasoline. As many gas stations as there are right now, you’re going to need a similar capacity in order to make electric or hydrogen fuel cell cars commonplace. It’s going to take cooperation of some powerful players in order to make this monumental shift.
In Europe, several auto manufacturers have already teamed up to provide a supercharging network. Now there’s news of a large co-op in Japan to bring hydrogen stations to the Far East. It’s called Japan H2 Mobility, or JHyM, and it’s the love child of eleven large corporation. Partnering up on the deal are Toyota, Nissan, Honda, JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy, Idemitsu Kosan, Iwantani, Tokyo Gas, Toho Gas, Air Liquide Japan, Toyota Tsusho, and Development Bank of Japan.
The goal is to foster the deployment of hydrogen stations throughout Japan. The newly formed company will work closely with the Japanese Central Government’s Ministerial Council on Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Renewable Energy. Quite the title, I’m sure it’s more compact when you write it out in Japanese.
JHyM has a few specific initiatives. Number one is the strategic deployment of hydrogen stations. The first step includes developing a deployment plan. Then the company seeks to include other participants interested in the initiative. The second initiative is to contribute to efficient hydrogen station operation. The goals here are to improve the convenience for fuel cell vehicle users as well as reduce cost and the amount of regulatory review required.
The new partnership plans to complete its mission within the next decade. The first milestone is to build 80 stations nationwide by fiscal year 2021. That goal is in line with the Japanese government’s “Strategic Road Map for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells.”
Fuel cell vehicles may seem futuristic, but you can already get a Honda Clarity Fuel Cell vehicle if you live in California. The availability of these types of vehicles in Japan is much wider than here in the states.
