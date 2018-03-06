Japan H2 Mobility to Bring Hydrogen Stations to Japan

For the world to make a major move towards renewable sources of energy to power our cars on a grand scale, there is going to have to be a paradigm shift. The infrastructure we have now it set up for you to power up with gasoline. As many gas stations as there are right now, you’re going to need a similar capacity in order to make electric or hydrogen fuel cell cars commonplace. It’s going to take cooperation of some powerful players in order to make this monumental shift.

In Europe, several auto manufacturers have already teamed up to provide a supercharging network. Now there’s news of a large co-op in Japan to bring hydrogen stations to the Far East. It’s called Japan H2 Mobility, or JHyM, and it’s the love child of eleven large corporation. Partnering up on the deal are Toyota, Nissan, Honda, JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy, Idemitsu Kosan, Iwantani, Tokyo Gas, Toho Gas, Air Liquide Japan, Toyota Tsusho, and Development Bank of Japan.

The goal is to foster the deployment of hydrogen stations throughout Japan. The newly formed company will work closely with the Japanese Central Government’s Ministerial Council on Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Renewable Energy. Quite the title, I’m sure it’s more compact when you write it out in Japanese.