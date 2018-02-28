Watch a Brand New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Frolic in the Snow
There's no annoying commentary or useless testing here, just 17 relaxing minutes of low-speed skids and naturally-aspirated engine noises.
What is better than seeing the just-announced 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in action? How about seeing one shaking its back end loose in the snow?
Automotive Youtube channel GTBOARD.com posted a video on Monday of the brand new 991.2-generation GT3 RS getting sideways in the snow-covered winter wonderland that is Finland. Combined with a composed right foot and presumably some winter tires, the 520-horsepower, 4.0-liter flat-six engine is just balanced enough to keep this track-bred Porsche from spinning out at every corner.
From some of the closeup shots, it also looks like legendary rally driver Walter Röhl is behind the wheel.
To most this may just look like 16 minutes of a bright green Porsche slowly rumbling around an icy road, but to us flat-six lovers, it's oddly calming. Grab some hot chocolate, put on your most comfortable pair of headphones, and watch.
- RELATEDWatch These Lamborghini Huracan Performantes Get Sideways in the SnowWatching these Raging Bulls play in the snow is way too entertaining.READ NOW
- RELATEDGo Snow Drifting In A Porsche GT3 Cup Car With Timo BernhardPorsche's Winter Driving Experience Has A Factory Ace In Their CornerREAD NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Will Keep the 911 GT3 Naturally Aspirated for 'as Long as We Can'Contrary to previous reports, Porsche's rear-engined track star will also continue to come with a manual transmission.READ NOW
- RELATEDWarm Up With a Daily-Driven, 1,000-HP Dodge Hellcat Spitting Fire in the SnowWhen Hell freezes over, it's time to play.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche 911 Next Gen: Autonomous Tech Out, Electric Power a PossibilityThe 911's chief engineer talks tech for the new 992 generation sports car.READ NOW