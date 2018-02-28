Watch a Brand New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Frolic in the Snow

What is better than seeing the just-announced 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in action? How about seeing one shaking its back end loose in the snow?

Automotive Youtube channel GTBOARD.com posted a video on Monday of the brand new 991.2-generation GT3 RS getting sideways in the snow-covered winter wonderland that is Finland. Combined with a composed right foot and presumably some winter tires, the 520-horsepower, 4.0-liter flat-six engine is just balanced enough to keep this track-bred Porsche from spinning out at every corner.

From some of the closeup shots, it also looks like legendary rally driver Walter Röhl is behind the wheel.

To most this may just look like 16 minutes of a bright green Porsche slowly rumbling around an icy road, but to us flat-six lovers, it's oddly calming. Grab some hot chocolate, put on your most comfortable pair of headphones, and watch.