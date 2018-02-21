Watch the Launch of a Tesla-Powered Honda Accord

When you're embedded in the world of modified cars, you tend to see some wacky things, but this one has got to take the cake.

What started its life as a 1981 Honda Accord is now a 1960's style dragster with a Tesla electric motor powering the rear wheels. The car is also outfitted with a lithium-ion battery from a Chevy Volt, a wheelie bar, and a straight-axle "gasser" type suspension. The Teslonda's builder, Jim Belosic, says that the Accord will go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.7 seconds. Jim thinks it will be able to go even faster on a warm day.

Watch this video to experience what is probably the quietest drag launch you've ever heard, and follow @Teslonda on Instagram for updates on the project.