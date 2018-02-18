What to Expect at the Canadian International Auto Show

The Canadian International Auto Show kicked off this weekend at the 650,000-square-foot Metro Toronto Convention Centre, a space that formerly housed Canada's railways in the '70s.

The show, which lasts through February 25, will feature 40 new models from brands like Honda, Fiat, Jeep, Kia, Nissan, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Ford, Chevy, and Audi.

The nine-day event will host a Hot Wheels experience, an electric car exhibition, a historical luxury car exhibition, a video game racing competition, an exotic car display and a Porsche sports car heritage collection.

The Porsche event, titled "70 years of Porsche," celebrates the luxury brand's anniversary by showcasing some of its finest models like the 550 Spyder race car, the Porsche 718, and the Cayenne SUV.

The overall star of the show is the Swedish-made Koenigsegg Agera RS hypercar, the fastest production model in the world. The Koenigsegg Agera RS features a 1,160 brake-horsepower engine, a rick self-leveling suspension, a low curb weight, and lightweight sound insulation.

Other new models include the Ram 1500 Sport, the Hyundai Veloster, and the Mustang Bullitt. The 2019 Ram 1500 will make its Canadian debut, displaying its modernized billet bar grille, a familiar 5.7-liter Hemi engine, and a suite of options for each trim. The 2019 Hyundai Veloster features a new sporty design, LED headlights, and 18-inch wheels in top-spec. Lastly, the Mustang Bullitt is a revamped version of the iconic Steve McQueen car to honor the 1969 film's 50th anniversary. The new model includes a modernized, rounder body and a 5.0L V-8 engine, and is painted in the car's classic highland green hue.

The Canadian International Auto Show, which began in 1974 and is sponsored by Auto Trader, is Canada's largest auto event, boasting an average of 300,000 visitors and an assortment of more than 1,000 vehicles.