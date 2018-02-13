Yenko/SC Stage II Camaro Claims 1,000-Horsepower

To achieve this, SVE bored out the LT1 engine up to 6.8-liter displacement and added a high-output custom supercharger. The engine also gets a forged 4340 steel crankshaft and H-beam rods, forged aluminum pistons, ported LT4 cylinder heads, upgraded fuel system and injectors, and a performance tune. Other mechanical upgrades include custom stainless steel long tube headers with high-flow catalytic converters in the trunk. To top it all off and make a mean sound, it has custom stainless steel dual-mode exhaust.

The Yenko Stage II Camaro begins its life as a Camaro SS 1LE . From the factory, its 6.2-liter V-8 engine makes 455-hp and 455 pound-feet of torque. The 1LE package adds GM’s fantastic Magnetic Ride Control, an electronic limited-slip differential, a suspension upgrade, and Brembo brakes. SVE thought that was all well and good, but could use four-digit horsepower.

The exterior of the Yenko Stage II Camaro gets a body-color painted carbon fiber hood, a special stripe package with “YENKO/SC” badging, Yenko emblems, a "Stage II" spoiler badge, and "1000HP" hood cowl and spoiler badges. The stripes are available in seven different colors.

Perhaps the best part of the Yenko Stage II Camaro is the fact that it comes with a 3-year/36,000 mile limited warranty on the engine and supercharger assembly along with non-powertrain components.

We reached out to SVE asking how a potential customer can go about getting their hands on this beast and we asked about pricing. In order to get the Yenko/SC Stage II Camaro, you need to provide SVE with a 2018 Camaro 1SS with the 1LE option package in any factory color. The Yenco/SC Stage II package starts at $66,995 (yes, that's more than the car itself) with additional options including custom colors for the appearance package and installation of a General Motors big brake kit. That makes the out-the-door price of this 1,000-hp monster at least $111,990. Worth it? Probably.