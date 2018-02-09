The 2018 Mazda MX-5 RF Starts at $31,910

For a minor price hike, the new fastback convertible Miata gets heated cloth seats and Advanced Keyless Entry.

By Chris Constantine
Mazda

Mazda has announced a change for the  2018 MX-5 RF at this year's Chicago Auto Show. Twenty-nine years ago at this very event, the public got its first glimpse of the MX-5 Miata, the plucky little roadster that would go on to define the brand. It's only appropriate that Mazda would continue to announce changes for its darling sports car at the annual Chicago event, North America's largest auto show.

Excluding destination charges, prices for the retractable hardtop Miata start at $31,190, but a fully-loaded MX-5 RF equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission will cost $34,125. Unlike its soft top sister, the RF's base trim starts with the Club, followed by the Grand Touring specification. 

Three new colors are available, including Soul Red Crystal, Eternal Blue Mica, and Snowflake White Pearl Mica.

Mazda

New standard features on the MX-5 RF Club include heated cloth seats and Advanced Keyless Entry. It also comes equipped with LED headlights, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, premium Bose audio, and a 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, satellite radio, and two USB ports.

For $3,770, the Brembo/BBS package for the Club trim adds lighter BBS wheels, leather-trimmed seats, and sportier exterior aesthetics.

The Grand Touring trim is the next step up, featuring heated leather seats, navigation, Lane Departure Warning, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers. Owners can choose to add Auburn Nappa leather seats instead, which cost $300. 

While the new soft top Miata has been out since December, the updated MX-5 RF will be available later in February.

