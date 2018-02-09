Floating Food Truck to Serve Burgers and Booze in Dubai
One of the latest innovations in the mobile food industry is a floating restaurant.
The future of food trucks doesn't necessarily involve wheels. One of the latest innovations in the mobile food industry is a floating restaurant, like this one located in Dubai.
Aquatic Architects Design Studio, an architectural firm that also designed floating event spaces, offices and even residences, created the boat.
The 377-foot structure is shaped like a pentagon and features wooden details and menus on the outside. The boat, called “Salt Bay” will sell gourmet burgers and fries, desserts and cocktails.
The boat doesn’t have any seating, so customers can only do takeout or delivery. Small boats can drive up to the Salt Bay window and order, or boaters and beachgoers can receive food deliveries via jet skis.
Salt Bay officially launched on Feb. 2, and will travel around the Dubai Palm Lagoon, Al Sufouh and Kite Beach. Salt Bay’s exact location will vary from day to day, and customers can track its whereabouts on its social media @saltbayxdb.
Ahmed Youssef, the architect behind the operation, created the boat with Dubai’s coastal location and sustainability in mind.
Dubai is located in the United Arab Emirates, which boasts 818 miles of coastline and borders the Persian Gulf.
“At AADS, we understand the value of the region’s shorelines and beyond, so we saw an untapped opportunity to bring an innovative concept to the UAE,” Youssef said in an interview with VVIP.
The boat also features a sustainable electrical propulsion engine, which runs on diesel, and a system that collects waste from the sea. The Dubai Maritime City Authority approved the project and licensed it as a business with room for potential expansion.
The DMCA is an organization that focuses on growing businesses while maintaining a safe environment in the city’s maritime environment.
While the United Arab Emirates might have a larger coast than the U.S., any body of water is an opportunity for food transporting businesses. Proposals would have to go through the Maritime Administration, but the future of food transportation looks wide open.
