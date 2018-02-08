Yes, They've Already LS-Swapped A Brand-New 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL
If Fiat-Chrysler won't put a 6.2-liter V-8 in the Wrangler, these guys will.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is the first all-new model in a decade, and as we wrote in our review, better than its predecessor in basically every way. But more power is always welcome, so the folks at Bruiser Conversions have already figured out how to swap a 6.2-liter, LS V-8 engine from General Motors in there.
The company has been known for stuffing all sorts of interesting powerplants into Wranglers for over a decade, and it shows in the precision engineering required to make components from two completely different manufacturers play nice together in a brand new truck. That includes things like custom fabricated transmission adapters and engine brackets, as well as electrical work to control everything using the original Chrysler computer to maintain all the features and functionality of a stock Jeep.
The 6.2-liter LS3 V-8 engine puts out 450 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque, both significant upgrades over the numbers from the original 3.6-liter V-6. While a supercharged Hellcat engine might make more sense from a familial standpoint, 707 horsepower would make the Jeep a hilarious handful. Using the relatively-tamer LS V-8 should provide just the right amount grunt—and one hell of a sound, as shown in several teaser videos put out by the company.
Bruiser Conversions will be selling both turn-key conversions and at-home kits for the DIY set, and both come with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. Fortunately, the company determined that the Jeep Wrangler's new 8-speed automatic transmission can easily handle the increase in power, though how exactly they managed to make work with a GM engine is a trade secret.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is just starting to make its way into the hands of eager customers who really should be mandated by law to take it off road every once in a while. And with the option of even more power under the hood, there even less of an excuse for anyone to stick to pavement.
