Yes, They've Already LS-Swapped A Brand-New 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler is the first all-new model in a decade, and as we wrote in our review, better than its predecessor in basically every way. But more power is always welcome, so the folks at Bruiser Conversions have already figured out how to swap a 6.2-liter, LS V-8 engine from General Motors in there.

The company has been known for stuffing all sorts of interesting powerplants into Wranglers for over a decade, and it shows in the precision engineering required to make components from two completely different manufacturers play nice together in a brand new truck. That includes things like custom fabricated transmission adapters and engine brackets, as well as electrical work to control everything using the original Chrysler computer to maintain all the features and functionality of a stock Jeep.