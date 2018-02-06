Mercedes-Benz Unveils New 2018 Sprinter and Announces Electric Variant

The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter made its world debut at the brand's new logistics center in the city of Duisburg, Germany, about 260 miles northwest of its Stuttgart headquarters. The third-generation of the popular van aims to deliver maximum versatility, a progressive exterior, and interior design, but most importantly, lower operating costs to fleet operators. The new Sprinter lineup will also see the addition of a new front-wheel-drive platform, which should fulfill the automaker's desire to reach a broader commercial audience with a wide range of transportation needs. According to the automaker, the front-wheel-drive model will deliver better traction for lightly loaded vehicles, especially during inclement weather. In addition, it will boast additional load capacity and a lower loading sill due to the modified rear axle and wheel arches, something which should appeal to small and large businesses alike. Mercedes will continue to produce the current rear-wheel and all-wheel drive Sprinter.

MBUSA The 2018 Sprinter shown in one of its 1,700 possible configurations.

Another first for the versatile van is the deployment of "Mercedes PRO Connect," which will offer fleet managers an internet-based platform to fulfill their logistical and transport requirements. The system allows operators to access a vehicle's location, fuel load, and service records on demand. This, in combination with its 1,700 possible configurations should nip at the heels of Ford and its best-selling Transit van.

MBUSA The interior of the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.