There's Already a Smashed-Up Tesla Model 3 at a Salvage Auction

In many ways, insurance salvage auctions are the great equalizer in the automotive world. No matter how important, how anticipated, how advanced a new car is, there will always be a first to fall to the scrappers—and become available to DIY-types at a steep, steep discount. So ask yourself, do you have what it takes to put this smashed-up Tesla Model 3 back together? This particular Model 3 popped up on the Insurance Auto Auctions site this week with just 490 miles on the odometer following a head-on crash with a heavy-duty light pole in Redondo Beach, California. Its generous crumple zone may have spared the occupants from injury, but as a result the front end is entirely horseshoed and basically destroyed.

Insurance Auto Auctions

A random YouTube vlogger happened to record a short clip showing the aftermath of the crash. It can be found here with the video cued in, but we're warning you: Watch no more than 20 seconds unless you want to feel a deep-seated anger at kids these days fill you for the next few hours.

The auction listing is light on details, but it does note that the much-hyped electric car no longer starts, though one picture shows the big interior information screen still works. We're guessing there's some not-insignificant drivetrain damage if it won't start; at the very least, the next owner is probably looking at a new front axle. A shot of the VIN plate confirms the Model 3 was built back in the middle of December as chassis number 1,492 off the line.

Losing it like this after just a few weeks is certainly unfortunate for the owner, who must have waited patiently for over a year and a half as one of the earliest Model 3 reservation holders. But their loss can be your gain, assuming the batteries are undamaged and speculators don't drive up the price too much when the auction eventually gets under way.

