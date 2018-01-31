Net Neutrality Protester 'Throttles' Traffic on Road Outside FCC Headquarters in Washington D.C.

A man protesting the FCC's recent decision to eliminate net neutrality came up with a creative way to demonstrate the potential consequences by blocking traffic—er, sorry, "restoring automotive freedom"—on the road outside the agency's headquarters in Washington and charging drivers money to use a special priority lane.

Despite all the controversy surrounding net neutrality recently, it can still a tricky subject for some to grasp. What does it mean exactly for internet providers to be able to control access and traffic speeds to certain websites and services? Activist Rob Bliss decided to bring it into the real world, staging his protest for three consecutive days in front of the FCC building on 12th Street in downtown D.C. Bliss put down traffic cones to block off the empty right lane for drivers willing to hand over $5 for a "priority access pass," then rode his bike slowly in the left lane to throttle traffic for all the non-paying road users.