Insane Ohio Ford Dealer Offers Twin-Turbo, 800-Horsepower 2018 Mustang Starting at $51,995

Have you ever felt that your Mustang was lacking in power? Maybe the model you purchased doesn't quite have that gut crushing force of a space shuttle taking off or the roar of a tiger in a tunnel. Well, your life could change for the better courtesy of Lebanon Ford Performance in Mid-Ohio with the dealer's upcoming LFP Hellion Mustang Performance Package.

As if the LFP 727 Performance upgrade for $39,995 wasn't enough, the Ohioan performance aftermarket garage’s motto for 2018 is "Pick Your Power," which brings about plenty of opportunities to go faster. Their goal is to provide you with the most savage, fire-breathing, spine-tingling ’Stang money can buy, all on the cheap.

According to those at Lebanon Ford, the LFP Hellion package will be built 100 percent in-house and will start at $51,995—including the price of the car. It will feature all the upgrades needed to run safely and be customizable to add more power and performance after the fact. LFP is claiming the package will be able to put down 800 hp at the crank on 7-8 pounds of boost. For those looking for less power, the lowest boost setting customers will see could provide in between 660-700 wheel horsepower depending on dyno and conditions.