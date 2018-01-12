California Mudslides Turn a Toyota Prius Into an Urban Log Flume Ride

As it rides the flow downhill and out of sight, the person filming pans back up the road to reveal its transformation into a raging river. You have to wonder about all that water catching up to the Prius eventually—but thankfully, KTLA tracked down the driver, who survived the insanity with the Prius surprisingly intact.

Desionne Franklin told the station he and his girlfriend decided to evacuate after watching conditions worsen throughout the morning and receiving the order from authorities. But first they had to shovel out several feet of mud that had already accumulated in their driveway, and by the time they managed to leave, it was already too late.

"When I got halfway down the hill, I just felt this burst of water hit the back of the car," he said.

As his girlfriend screamed "at the top of her lungs," he did his best to steer the Prius around obstacles as the torrent pushed them downhill, somehow making it to the bottom and maneuvering out of the flow. That's when they saw several other cars that had been previously washed down and smashed beyond recognition, driving home just how lucky they were to escape unscathed.