This Time-Capsule 1991 Lamborghini Countach Is the Perfect (Super) Early Christmas Present

If you've of a certain age—say, 25 to 45—chances are you grew up with a Lamborghini Countach on a poster in your bedroom. But sadly, by the time you became an adult with enough scratch for a down payment, the world had moved on to faster, sharper, safer cars. The opportunity to own a factory-fresh model has long since vanished with your childlike innocence—or has it? Christmas is only 355 days away, so consider giving yourself an early gift in the form of this like-new 1991 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition that RM Sotheby's will be auctioning off in Paris this year.

From its roots as a fanciful sketch from a young designer at Bertone named Marcello Gandini in 1971, the Countach basically set the automotive world on fire with its radical wedge shape, outlandish scissor doors, and its raw, animalistic nature. Lamborghini built the Countach from 1974 to 1990, never messing with the car's essential formula in its various tweaks and updates throughout the production run.